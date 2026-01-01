|Engine
|452 cc
The Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black, is listed at ₹3.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Himalayan 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black is available in 6 colour options: Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Kaza Brown, Slate Poppy Blue, Mana Black.
The Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black is powered by a 452 cc engine.
In the Himalayan 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.43 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure priced ₹2.81 Lakhs.
The Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.