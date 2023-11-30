Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
3.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black Latest Updates

Himalayan 450 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.29 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2245 mm
  • Max Power: 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black Price

    Summit - Hanle Black
    ₹3.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,84,000
    RTO
    22,720
    Insurance
    22,295
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,29,015
    EMI@7,072/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Ground Clearance
    230 mm
    Length
    2245 mm
    Wheelbase
    1510 mm
    Height
    1316 mm
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Saddle Height
    825 mm
    Width
    852 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    81.5 mm
    Max Torque
    40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    452 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    84 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit - Hanle Black EMI
    EMI6,365 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,96,113
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,96,113
    Interest Amount
    85,764
    Payable Amount
    3,81,877

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 other Variants

    Base
    ₹3.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,69,000
    RTO
    21,520
    Insurance
    22,059
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,12,579
    EMI@6,719/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Pass
    ₹3.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Black

    2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs Himalayan
    BMW G 310 GS

    BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6

    2.9 - 3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs G 310 GS
    KTM 250 Adventure

    KTM 250 Adventure STD

    2.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs 250 Adventur...

    Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    BMW G 310 GS

    BMW G 310 GS

    2.9 - 3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    G 310 GS Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS

    BMW R 1250 GS

    20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Price in Delhi
    KTM 390 Adventure

    KTM 390 Adventure

    3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Adventure Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
    Benelli TRK 502

    Benelli TRK 502

    4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    TRK 502 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Honda Rebel 1100

    Honda Rebel 1100

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details