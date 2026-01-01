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Himalayan 450PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Left View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Prices

The Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White, is listed at ₹3.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Mileage

All variants of the Himalayan 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Colours

The Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White is available in 6 colour options: Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Kaza Brown, Slate Poppy Blue, Mana Black.

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Engine and Transmission

The Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White is powered by a 452 cc engine.

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Himalayan 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.43 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure priced ₹2.81 Lakhs.

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Specs & Features

The Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Price

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White

₹3.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,14,319
RTO
25,675
Insurance
21,261
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,61,255
EMI@7,765/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2245 mm
Ground Clearance
230 mm
Wheelbase
1510 mm
Height
1316 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
852 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
135 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
81.5 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
452 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate, Slip And Assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel 200 mm
Rear Suspension
Linkage Type Monoshock, Travel 200 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White EMI
EMI6,988 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,25,129
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,25,129
Interest Amount
94,168
Payable Amount
4,19,297

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 other Variants

Himalayan 450 Base

₹3.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,05,736
RTO
24,988
Insurance
21,180
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,51,904
EMI@7,564/mo
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61 offers Available
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Himalayan 450 Pass

₹3.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,10,028
RTO
25,332
Insurance
21,220
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,56,580
EMI@7,664/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black

₹3.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,19,682
RTO
26,104
Insurance
21,312
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,67,098
EMI@7,890/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition

₹3.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,37,036
RTO
27,493
Insurance
21,475
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,86,004
EMI@8,297/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.81 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs350T
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Himalayan 450vs350X

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