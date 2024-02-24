Nearly 6,500 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ADVs sold in India since launch

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was launched in November last year bringing a new generation of the adventure tourer. The new Himalayan 450 is the most advanced motorcycle for Royal Enfield bringing a liquid-cooled engine, a twin-spar platform and a connected digital console as part of its major highlights. The motorcycle maker has now revealed that it has sold about 6,500 units of the new Himalayan 450 in India since the launch.

Speaking during the earnings call for the third quarter of FY2025 ending on December 31, B. Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, confirmed the development revealing that almost 6,500 Himalayan 450s were sold up until the first week of January 2024. He further revealed that production for the ADV was being ramped up in a phased manner for the all-new offering.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was launched in November last year replacing the Himalayan 411 in the brand's stable

Govindarajan said that production was being scaled up as the manufacturer is looking to commence deliveries in international markets in the coming weeks. While he did not reveal the number of bookings received for the Himalayan 450 so far, the CEO did mention, “The interest on the new Himalayan is really very high."

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is built on a completely new platform and is expected to spawn more products in the future. The K-platform will go on to spawn more motorcycle styles with the Sherpa 450 motor at the heart of it all. This is particularly of interest to international markets where the running highway speeds are substantially higher at 120-130 kmph than in India. While the J-Series will continue to underpin the smaller and more affordable 350 cc range, the new K-platform will bring more performance and tech to the motorcycles, also serving as an upgrade option to the existing six million 350 cc RE motorcycle owners.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review: A new adventure awaits

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 addresses crucial needs for the customer which the previous Himalayan 411 lacked. The major pain point resolved is the ability to maintain highway speeds on the new 450, which was lacking on the 411. The new 452 cc motor makes 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which get 200 mm of travel. It also gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with a brand new fashion

The new Himalayan 450 comes across a healthy mix of touring with off-road ability, as well as a comfortable commuter. The success of the Himalayan 450 will also open more doors for the rest of the upcoming 450 range expected to arrive in the coming years. The motorcycle is presently priced from ₹2.85 lakh, going up to ₹2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), depending on the colour you choose. RE is also expected to bring the tubeless spokes to the bike in India this year once the homologation process is complete.

First Published Date: