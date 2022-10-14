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350XPriceMileageSpecifications
Zontes 350X Front Right View
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Zontes 350X Left Side View
2/10
Zontes 350X Rear Left View
3/10
Zontes 350X Front Left View
4/10
Zontes 350X Headlight
5/10
Zontes 350X Engine
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Zontes 350X Silver and Orange

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3.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Zontes 350X Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all 350X specs and features

350X Silver and Orange

350X Silver and Orange Prices

The 350X Silver and Orange, is listed at ₹3.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

350X Silver and Orange Mileage

All variants of the 350X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

350X Silver and Orange Colours

The 350X Silver and Orange is available in 3 colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.

350X Silver and Orange Engine and Transmission

The 350X Silver and Orange is powered by a 348 cc engine.

350X Silver and Orange vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 350X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced between ₹3.06 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Adventure priced ₹2.46 Lakhs.

350X Silver and Orange Specs & Features

The 350X Silver and Orange has Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Zontes 350X Silver and Orange Price

350X Silver and Orange

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
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Zontes 350X Silver and Orange Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 l
Ground Clearance
152 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Height
1390 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic, 43mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Zontes 350X Silver and Orange EMI
EMI6,636 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,08,754
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,08,754
Interest Amount
89,426
Payable Amount
3,98,180

Zontes 350X other Variants

350X Black and Green

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
Close

350X Silver Black

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Zontes 350X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs
+1
350XvsHimalayan 450
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.46 Lakhs
350Xvs250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
350Xvs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.81 Lakhs
350Xvs390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
350XvsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
350Xvs350T

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