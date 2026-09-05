Zontes 350R Key Specs
- Engine348 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power38.52 ps
- Speed150 kmph
- Max Torque32.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight180 kg
Zontes 350R is priced between Rs. 2.57 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Zontes 350R is available in 3 variants - White, Black, Blue.
Zontes 350R comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, White.
Zontes 350R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Zontes 350R rivals are TVS Apache RR 310, Yamaha YZF-R2, Hero Karizma 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Honda CB300R.
Zontes 350R comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Zontes 350R
|Rs. 2.57 LakhsOnwards
|348 cc
|38.52 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TVS Apache RR 310
|Rs. 2.78 LakhsOnwards
|312.2 cc
|38 PS
|29 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|174 kg
|2001 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|350RVSApache RR 310
|Yamaha YZF-R2
|Rs. 2.31 LakhsOnwards
|-
|204 cc
|26.5 PS
|19.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|150 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350RVSYZF-R2
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350RVSApache RTR 310
|BMW G 310 RR
|Rs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|34 PS
|27.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|174 kg
|2001 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350RVSG 310 RR
|Honda CB300R
|Rs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
|286 cc
|31.13 PS
|27.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350RVSCB300R
Zontes 350R is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Zontes 350R boasts a futuristic design with advanced features but suffers from limited service reach, poor fuel efficiency, and high service costs.
|Max Power
|38.52 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|32.8 Nm
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
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