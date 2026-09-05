Zontes 350R Price:

Zontes 350R is priced between Rs. 2.57 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350R?

The Zontes 350R is available in 3 variants - White, Black, Blue.

What are the Zontes 350R colour options?

Zontes 350R comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R rivals are TVS Apache RR 310, Yamaha YZF-R2, Hero Karizma 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Honda CB300R.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).