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ZONTES 350R

₹2.57 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Zontes 350R Price:

Zontes 350R is priced between Rs. 2.57 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350R?

The Zontes 350R is available in 3 variants - White, Black, Blue.

What are the Zontes 350R colour options?

Zontes 350R comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R rivals are TVS Apache RR 310, Yamaha YZF-R2, Hero Karizma 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Honda CB300R.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).

Zontes 350R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    38.52 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    180 kg
View All 350R SpecsView specs icon

Zontes 350R Variants

Zontes 350R price starts at ₹ 2.57 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350R comes in 3 variants. Zontes 350R's top variant is Blue.
3 Variants Available
350R White
₹2.57 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
350R Black
₹2.57 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
350R Blue
₹2.57 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Zontes 350R Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Sept 2026
India's auto MSMEs could boost annual turnover by ₹88,000 crore with a 30% productivity improvement.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
The Indian government is assessing E25 fuel's viability for vehicles post-E20 rollout, aiming to enhance energy security through ethanol blending.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Indian automakers are delaying shipments to the Middle East due to rising tensions and increased shipping costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jan 2026
Concerns over electronic car doors have prompted Congress to propose a bill for mandatory manual releases due to safety incidents.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Zontes 350R Visual Comparison

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Zontes 350R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Zontes 350R
Zontes 350R image
Rs. 2.57 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmSports Bikes180 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloy
TVS Apache RR 310TVS Apache RR 310 imageRs. 2.78 LakhsOnwards
4.45
312.2 cc38 PS29 NmSports Bikes174 kg2001 mmDiscDisc-350RVSApache RR 310
Yamaha YZF-R2Yamaha YZF-R2 imageRs. 2.31 LakhsOnwards-204 cc26.5 PS19.1 NmSports Bikes150 kg1980 mmDiscDiscAlloy350RVSYZF-R2
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
4.89
312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloy350RVSApache RTR 310
BMW G 310 RRBMW G 310 RR imageRs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
4.56
312.12 cc34 PS27.3 NmSports Bikes174 kg2001 mmDiscDiscAlloy350RVSG 310 RR
Honda CB300RHonda CB300R imageRs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
4.395
286 cc31.13 PS27.5 NmSports Bikes146 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloy350RVSCB300R

Zontes 350R Images

Zontes 350R Image 1
Zontes 350R Image 2
Zontes 350R Image 3
Zontes 350R Image 4
Zontes 350R Image 5
Zontes 350R Image 6

Zontes 350R Colours

Zontes 350R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
White
Black

Zontes 350R Alternatives

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
350RvsApache RR 310
Yamaha YZF-R2

Yamaha YZF-R2

2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs
350RvsYZF-R2
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
350RvsApache RTR 310
BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
350RvsG 310 RR
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 Lakhs
350RvsCB300R

Zontes 350R User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Zontes 350R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Zontes 350R boasts a futuristic design with advanced features but suffers from limited service reach, poor fuel efficiency, and high service costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconFuturistic design and muscular build
  • check circle iconPowerful 348cc engine with excellent mid-range power
  • check circle iconAdvanced tech features like TPMS and keyless entry
  • check circle iconHigh value for money
  • check circle iconStable ride quality with dual ride modes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited service centers in small cities
  • warning iconPillion seating space is limited
  • warning iconHigh service costs and expensive spare parts
  • warning iconFuel efficiency is unpredictable
  • warning iconStiff suspension and hard seat foam for long rides

User Reviews

Service is issue
Purchased Zontes 350R seeing the premium design and features list. The bike handles nicely, but ownership experience is hampered by poor brand presence. Waiting time for basic brake pads was more than ten days. Not recommended if you live outside big metropolitan areas.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Style over comfort
The design of Zontes 350R is fully aggressive and turns heads instantly, but practical utility is low. Turning radius is quite large, making tight U-turns difficult in small crowded lanes. Resale value in Indian used market is highly uncertain compared to older rivals.
By: Manoj Negi (Jul 3, 2026)
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Average experience
Driving Zontes 350R solo is fun because of sharp handling and quick acceleration response. However, the rear suspension setup is too firm for standard family usage on normal Indian bumpy roads. The keyless sensor occasionally fails to detect key fob from short distance.
By: Rohit Bisht (Jul 3, 2026)
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Hard seat cushioning
Performance of Zontes 350R engine is satisfactory for urban sprints, but seat foam is exceptionally hard for touring purposes. The complex electronic locks for seat and fuel tank are prone to errors if battery charge gets slightly low. Value for money aspect is questionable.
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Electronic issues
Feature loaded Zontes 350R model looks futuristic on paper. Practically, the tire pressure sensor gives wrong alerts during rain. The engine heat becomes annoying when standing at traffic signal for long time. Service staff needs proper training for modern electronic faults.
By: Vikas Nautiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Zontes 350R Specifications and Features

Max Power38.52 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque32.8 Nm
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 150 kmph
View all 350R specs and features

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