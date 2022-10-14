|Engine
|348 cc
The 350R Blue, is listed at ₹2.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 350R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 350R Blue is available in 3 colour options: Black, Blue, White.
The 350R Blue is powered by a 348 cc engine.
In the 350R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.
The 350R Blue has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.