In 2026 KTM RC 390 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350R Price starts at Rs. 2.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 350R engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 350R mileage is around 40 kmpl.
RC 390 vs 350R Comparison