2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2024, 10:47 AM
  • For 2024, KTM has updated the colourways of the RC 200, RC 390 and RC 125.
KTM RC 200
KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
KTM RC 200
KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.

KTM has unveiled the 2024 RC range in the global market. The brand has updated the RC 390, RC 200 and RC 125. For 2024, the motorcycles get new colour schemes. Apart from this, there are no changes to the RC range. It is important to note that KTM will update the RC range in the coming years. The brand has already launched the Duke on a new platform and later this year, it is expected that the updated Adventure range of motorcycles will launch.

At the top end of the line-up, the 2024 KTM RC 390 receives two new colour schemes, with orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options. Both receive signature orange frames with orange-on-black colour getting orange rims.

KTM RC 200 sees two new colourways, with a similar blue/orange motif joining a stealthy, black and white addition reminiscent of the KTM RC 8C liveries, complete with black frames and orange subframes.

Then there is the most affordable RC 125. It gets new black-and-orange and blue-and-orange colour palettes. Both colour options are finished with gloss black wheels and frames and dark-tinted screens.

Apart from this, there are no mechanical changes to the RC range. In India, we get all three motorcycles. It is expected that the brand will launch the new colours later this year.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?

KTM RC 125 is priced at 1.90 lakh, whereas the RC 200 costs 2.18 lakh. Then there is the top-end RC 300 which is priced at 3.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Currently, KTM is working on the new generations of the RC 390 and 390 Adventure. The motorcycles will be based on a new frame that is lighter than before. The engine will also grow in size. It will now have a capacity of 399 cc. It will produce 45 bhp of max power and 39 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: RC 390 RC 125 RC 200 KTM KTM India RC 200 RC 390 RC 125

