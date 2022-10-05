HT Auto
Zontes 350R Specifications

Zontes 350R starting price is Rs. 3,15,000 in India. Zontes 350R is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zontes 350R Specs

Zontes 350R comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350R starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes 350R sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Zontes 350R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
White
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 l
Length
2010 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.5 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic, 43mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Zontes 350R News

Zontes 350R in Blue shade. There is also a Black and Silver available.&nbsp;
Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke
5 Oct 2022
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
24 Feb 2023
The Zontes 350D maxi scooter is priced at 4,787 Euros (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.22 lakh) in Europe
Zontes 350D maxi-scooter launched in Europe, likely to come to India
23 Feb 2023
Zontes 350X is offered in three paint schemes.
Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
5 Oct 2022
View all
 

Zontes 350R Variants & Price List

Zontes 350R price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350R comes in 3 variants. Zontes 350R top variant price is ₹ 3.25 Lakhs.

Blue
3.15 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Black
3.25 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
White
3.25 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

