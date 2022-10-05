Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Zontes 350R comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350R starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes 350R sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Zontes 350R price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350R comes in 3 variants. Zontes 350R top variant price is ₹ 3.25 Lakhs.
₹3.15 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
