Honda CB300R Specifications

Honda CB300R starting price is Rs. 2,77,267 in India. Honda CB300R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.77 - 2.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda CB300R Specs

Honda CB300R comes with 286 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB300R starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB300R sits in the Sports Bikes segment

Honda CB300R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm
Height
1047 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm
Width
802 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s
Max Power
30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
63.043 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
286 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Diamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock
Front Suspension
USD
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
No
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector

Honda CB300R News

Honda CB300R in new Yellow colour scheme.
India-bound 2024 Honda CB300R revealed globally, gets new colour schemes
27 Jun 2023
The 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in two different colour options.
Honda CB300R recalled for sealing plug dislodging
8 Apr 2023
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.
Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison
24 Aug 2022
The European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in four different colour options.
European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech
25 Jan 2022
The 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in two different colour options.
2022 Honda CB300R launches in India, available in premium BigWing outlets
12 Jan 2022
View all
 

Honda CB300R Variants & Price List

Honda CB300R price starts at ₹ 2.77 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB300R comes in 1 variants. Honda CB300R top variant price is ₹ 2.77 Lakhs.

STD
2.77 Lakhs*
286 cc
30.7 bhp @ 9
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

