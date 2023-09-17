Saved Articles

KTM 390 Duke Specifications

KTM 390 Duke starting price is Rs. 3,10,520 in India. KTM 390 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 373.2 cc engine.
3.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 390 Duke Specs

KTM 390 Duke comes with 373.2 cc engine. The price of 390 Duke starts at Rs. 3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in ...Read More

KTM 390 Duke Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Saddle Height
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Displacement
373.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Clutch
Assist & Slipper
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 390 Duke News

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke gets comprehensive upgrades including a new aluminium subframe, larger displacement engine, lighter wheels and more
2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes reviving its appeal with a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, aiding in improved performance.
2023 KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price and specification comparison
13 Sept 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes on the heels of the TVS Apache RTR 310, challenging
2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and specification comparison
12 Sept 2023
Visually, the 390 Duke looks more aggressive with new body panels and lighting elements, The tank shrouds are now larger and so are the radiator covers. The headlamp unit and the tail lamp are also new. &nbsp;It wil be sold in two colours - Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue.&nbsp;
2023 KTM 390 Duke launched in India: 5 things to know
12 Sept 2023
KTM India has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.11 lakh, around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,000 more than the outgoing model.
KTM launches 390 Duke motorcycle in India. Check price, features and specs
11 Sept 2023
View all
 KTM 390 Duke News

KTM 390 Duke Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Duke price starts at ₹ 3.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). KTM 390 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 390 Duke top variant price is ₹ 3.11 Lakhs.

STD
3.11 Lakhs*
373.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

