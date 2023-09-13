2023 KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price and specification comparison

KTM has launched the 390 Duke in India at a price of ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom) , which comes with a host of updates on both the cosmetic and mechanical front. The updated version of the 390 Duke is already available for booking at an amount of ₹4,499 across India. The naked streetfighter high-performance bike has been launched alongside its smaller sibling KTM 250 Duke, which too comes with a host of updates .

Over the last several years, KTM has witnessed strong growth in the Indian market, thanks to its collaboration with Bajaj Auto and other factors like sporty design and premiumness on offer, competitive pricing owing to local manufacturing etc. Now, with the updated iteration of the 390 Duke, the Austrian sportsbike manufacturer aims to appeal to more young buyers towards the 400 cc model. The KTM 390 Duke competes with several models in the 300-400 cc segment and the Bajaj Dominar 400 is one of them. Interestingly, the latter model comes from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, which is the brand that paved the way for KTM in India.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 KTM 390 Duke and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

2023 KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke has been launched at a price of ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available for booking across India at ₹4,499. On the other hand, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is available at a starting price of ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Specification

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke is powered by a refined version of the 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter, this engine churns out 44.25 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 c single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox and pumps out 39.45 bhp peak power at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

