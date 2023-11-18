HT Auto
Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US

KTM is all set to launch the new-generation 390 Duke and 250 Duke in the US market, a few months after both bikes were launched in India. The KTM 125-390 range is made in India by Bajaj Auto and exported to multiple markets globally and the new 390 Duke and 250 Duke for the USA would be no different. That said, both bikes will be positioned as beginner-friendly offerings under the Austrian brand's larger capacity motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2023, 16:22 PM
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility

The third-generation KTM 390 Duke received a major upgrade this year. The bike received a new trellis frame with an aluminium subframe, while the 373 cc engine has been replaced by a newly developed 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The unit makes 44.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and quickshifter.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back

Watch: 2024 KTM 390 Duke review: The pocket rocket is back

The new 390 Duke is also more radically designed with the new alien-face front sporting the LED DRLs on the outside, while a new split LED headlamp rests in a more upright position. The bike also gets a redesigned LED taillight. The new split seats are more comfortable as well. The new 390 Duke continues to look radical and sharply styled, looking fast even when at a standstill.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is also loaded with electronics including dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, two riding modes via Ride-by-Wire, traction control, launch control, a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and more. Suspension duties are handled by adjustable front USD forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking power comes from 320 mm front and 240 mm rear ByBre units.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke now gets a 249 cc SOHC motor, while styling takes inspiration from the bigger 390 Duke
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke now gets a 249 cc SOHC motor, while styling takes inspiration from the bigger 390 Duke

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke has seen styling updates as well and looks sharper than before, while power comes from the 249 cc SOHC, single-cylinder engine that develops 30.8 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The suspension setup comprises USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The naked gets disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. There are no riding modes or fancier electronic aids though.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle

KTM will launch the 2024 390 Duke in the US by December, while the new 250 Duke will go on sale by early next year. Prices for the US are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the new 390 Duke received a marginal hike in pricing over its predecessor and retails at 3.11 lakh, while the KTM 250 Duke is more affordable at 2.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. While the 390 Duke is the largest KTM bike you can get in India, the manufacturer retails nearly its entire lineup in the US among other developed markets.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2023, 16:22 PM IST
