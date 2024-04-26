HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right View
1/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear View
2/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right Side View
3/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Front View
4/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Rear Left View
5/23
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Double Left View
View all Images
6/23

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 starting price is Rs. 2,99,000 in India. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in 2 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specs

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of F77 Mach 2 starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 sits in the Sports Bikes ...Read More

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Recon
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
ABS
Mono & Dual channe
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
323 km
Max Speed
155 kmph
Max Torque
100 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
30 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustable
Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Multi-function 5 Inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
5 years or 1,00,000 km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Check KM 5000 EV details
View similar Bikes

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 News

Cosmetically, the F77 Mach 2 gets new colour schemes.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, is 80,000 more affordable than before
26 Apr 2024
The power and torque output of the Ultraviolette F77 has gone up.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new
25 Apr 2024
The Ultraviolette F77 has been on sale since 2022 and is all set to receive its first comprehensive upgrade in the form of Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 to be launched today: What to expect
23 Apr 2024
One of the intriguing aspects of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode.
Ultraviolette Teases F77 Mach 2 Launch: What's in store for e-bike enthusiasts?
23 Apr 2024
Ultraviolette plans to have the larger format Space Station and smaller Space Pod test ride zones across multiple markets in India
Ultraviolette to widen network with 17 new outlets, to enter 5 markets in Europe in 2024
25 Apr 2024
View all
 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 News

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Variants & Price List

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2's top variant is Recon.

STD
2.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
211 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Recon
3.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
323 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ultraviolette Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details