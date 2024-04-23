Ultraviolette Teases F77 Mach 2 Launch: What's in store for e-bike enthusiasts?

HT Auto
One of the intriguing aspects of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode.
Ultraviolette
The Bangalore based electric two wheeler startup, Ultraviolette is all set to launch the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle on April 24. The company recently shared a sneak as to what to expect from the e-bike through a video on its social media platform. While details about the Mach 2 are scarce, hints suggest it may offer more technology and performance than the original F77.

The teasers released by Ultraviolette suggest that the F77 Mach 2 represents the "next chapter of performance." This hints at potential improvements in the motor to deliver even more power and torque. Additionally, the company is likely to introduce new features, graphics, and a revamped user interface for the TFT display.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

One of the intriguing aspects teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode. Moreover, the F77 Mach 2 is expected to come in new colour options, adding to its appeal.

Also Read : Ultraviolette to launch a new product on 24th April. What it could be?.)

While specific details about changes to the chassis, suspension, or wheels remain unknown, there is speculation that Ultraviolette may have refined the regenerative braking system and upgraded the brakes to handle the potentially enhanced performance of the F77 Mach 2.

As for the pricing, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is anticipated to be positioned above the current F77, which has a starting price of 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the F77 Mach 2 promises to be an exciting addition to Ultraviolette's electric motorcycle lineup, setting new benchmarks in performance and technology.

Under development since 2016, the Ultraviolotte F77 was launched in Launched in November 2022, and is currently claimed to be India's fastest electric motorcycle, featuring a 27kW motor producing 85Nm of torque and reaching a claimed top speed of 140kmph. The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 06:19 AM IST
TAGS: F77 ultraviolette ultraviolette f77 electric vehicle electric two wheeler

