Ultraviolette Teases F77 Mach 2 Launch: What's in store for e-bike enthusiasts?

The Bangalore based electric two wheeler startup, Ultraviolette is all set to launch the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle on April 24. The company recently shared a sneak as to what to expect from the e-bike through a video on its social media platform. While details about the Mach 2 are scarce, hints suggest it may offer more technology and performance than the original F77.

Ultraviolette's teasers for the F77 Mach 2 hint at a significant performance upgrade, suggesting improvements in the motor for increased power and tor

The teasers released by Ultraviolette suggest that the F77 Mach 2 represents the "next chapter of performance." This hints at potential improvements in the motor to deliver even more power and torque. Additionally, the company is likely to introduce new features, graphics, and a revamped user interface for the TFT display.

One of the intriguing aspects teased is the possibility of a new riding mode that could surpass the performance offered by the current "Ballistic" mode. Moreover, the F77 Mach 2 is expected to come in new colour options, adding to its appeal.

While specific details about changes to the chassis, suspension, or wheels remain unknown, there is speculation that Ultraviolette may have refined the regenerative braking system and upgraded the brakes to handle the potentially enhanced performance of the F77 Mach 2.

As for the pricing, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is anticipated to be positioned above the current F77, which has a starting price of ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the F77 Mach 2 promises to be an exciting addition to Ultraviolette's electric motorcycle lineup, setting new benchmarks in performance and technology.

Under development since 2016, the Ultraviolotte F77 was launched in Launched in November 2022, and is currently claimed to be India's fastest electric motorcycle, featuring a 27kW motor producing 85Nm of torque and reaching a claimed top speed of 140kmph. The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser

