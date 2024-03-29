Ultraviolette to launch a new product on 24th April. What it could be?

Ultraviolette has sent out an invite for 24th April. While the company has not officially revealed what it plans to do, it is expected to be a new product. The invite they sent out says ‘Flight Mode’ so it can be a new variant or a special edition of the F77 which is their electric motorcycle. There is also a possibility that Ultraviolette is working on a new OTA update for the motorcycle which will be revealed on the said date. Having said that, we would have to wait for the official confirmation to come from the brand. It can be expected that Ultraviolette will start releasing teasers closer to the event date.

One thing that we noticed is that earlier the brand revealed its F99 Racing Platform which is inspired by aviation and racing. Flight Mode is also a term that is associated with aviation so there is a possibility that the brand will showcase the F99 in the concept or production form at the event.

Ultraviolette F99 has a peak power output of 118 bhp which can provide a top speed of 265 kmph. The motorcycle weighs just 178 kg and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.

It comes with a bodywork made up of carbon fibre while the frame is made up of steel hybrid construction and the swingarm is made up of aluminium. There are 17-inch alloy wheels, the front one measures 180/55 whereas the rear one measures 120/70. The wheelbase is 1,400 mm and the height is 1,050 mm.

Also Read : Ultraviolette enters Turkiye with the F77 e-motorcycle, forays into Europe

Ultraviolette recently entered Europe with kickstarting operations in Turkiye. The company showcased theUltraviolette F77 performance electric motorcycle at the Motobike Istanbul 2024 at the K-Rides pavilion. The F77 is the brand’s flagship offering and is made in India and will be exported from the manufacturer’s facility near Bengaluru.

First Published Date: