Ultraviolette enters Turkiye with the F77 e-motorcycle, forays into Europe

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 18:49 PM
Ultraviolette has partnered with K-Rides, part of the Kibar Holding conglomerate, for the sales and distribution of the F77 performance e-bike in Turk
Ultraviolette F77 Motobike Istanbul 2024
The Ultraviolette F77 on display at Motobike Istanbul 2024
Ultraviolette F77 Motobike Istanbul 2024
The Ultraviolette F77 on display at Motobike Istanbul 2024

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced its foray into Europe, kickstarting operations in Turkiye. The company showcased the Ultraviolette F77 performance electric motorcycle at the Motobike Istanbul 2024 at the K-Rides pavilion. The F77 is the brand’s flagship offering and is made in India and will be exported from the manufacturer’s facility near Bengaluru.

Ultraviolette has partnered with Kibar Holding, a leading conglomerate in Turkiye, which has ventured into the two-wheeler sector with its new company K-Rides, for the sales and distribution of the F77. Ultraviolette and K-Rides are inviting potential buyers and stakeholders to check out the F77.

Also Read : Ultraviolette unveils electric superbike concept designed by students.

While Turkiye is the first market in Europe to get the Ultraviolette F77, we expect the company to announce newer markets in the coming months
While Turkiye is the first market in Europe to get the Ultraviolette F77, we expect the company to announce newer markets in the coming months

Speaking about Ultraviolette’s arrival, Gökhan Lokmanoğlu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Kibar Holding, said, "K-Rides, aligning with its mission to curate a distinctive portfolio featuring the most outstanding brands in the motorcycle world, known for their high performance and unique designs, is excited to introduce the F77 to the Turkish rider community in collaboration with Ultraviolette, the pioneering brand shaping the future of electric high-performance vehicles with its innovative designs."

Speaking at the unveiling in Turkiye, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder - Ultraviolette, said, "We are thrilled to showcase the Ultraviolette F77 to the vibrant and dynamic market of Türkiye in association with K-RIDES. At the time of the launch of the F77 back in 2022, Ultraviolette had received interest for its flagship motorcycle from over 190 countries hinting towards a strong global demand. The F77’s display at the MotoBike Istanbul 2024 signifies a decisive leap forward in Ultraviolette's global expansion strategy. With the F77, motorcycle enthusiasts in Türkiye are poised to be thrilled by its Aviation DNA, ground-breaking design and unparalleled performance."

Ultraviolette is inviting potential buyers and stakeholders to check out the F77 at Motobike Istanbul 2024
Ultraviolette is inviting potential buyers and stakeholders to check out the F77 at Motobike Istanbul 2024

The Indian start-up’s entry into the Turkish market is in line with the company’s previous announcement of entering Europe this year. The brand announced its foray at EICMA 2023 last November and also confirmed that deliveries in Europe will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

The Ultraviolette F77 is built to the same spec for the world. The performance electric motorcycle packs a 30 kW (40 bhp) PMS electric motor with 100 Nm that sends power to the rear wheel. The e-bike can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph. The F77 gets the biggest battery on any electric two-wheeler in India with the 10.3 kWh unit promising a range of 307 km (claimed) on a single charge.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Other features include a 5-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, rider telematics, 9-axis IMU, dual-channel ABS and more. The Ultraviolette F77 is priced from 3.80 lakh for the Original, going up to 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Recon variant.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 18:49 PM IST
