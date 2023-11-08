EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F77 e-motorcycle revealed for Europe, new F99 unveiled with 265 kmph top speed

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled the F77 electric motorcycle for international markets at EICMA 2023. A year after its India launch, the Ultraviolette F77 now enters the European market and will be priced between 9,000 and 11,000 Euros in Europe (subject to federal/state government incentives and taxes). The company will commence accepting bookings for the F77 in Europe from November 15 onwards on its website. Apart from the Euro-spec F77, Ultraviolette also showcased the F99 factory racing platform at EICMA 2023.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle for Europe will arrive in three variants - Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. The styling remains the same while the electric motor develops 40 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque, similar to the Indian version. The 10.3 kWh battery pack powers the PMS motor but the range for Europe is yet to be revealed.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric breaks cover alongside new Himalayan 450

Performance figures remain the same with 0-60 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds. The bike gets three-level regenerative braking. The F77 has been completely designed and developed in India and will be exported from the manufacturer’s facility in Bengaluru. The electric motorcycle also gets three ride modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic, apart from a host of connectivity features.

The F77 for Europe remains identical to the Indian version but the range is yet to be revealed from the 10.3 kWh battery pack

Speaking on the unveiling, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO - Ultraviolette, said, We received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts across 190 countries, showing keen interest in the Ultraviolette F77. This energized our conviction to enter the European market, and EICMA 2023 is just the beginning, marking a significant milestone in our journey. As we set our sights on the global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that started with the F77 and now seamlessly evolves into the F99. In an industry dominated by legacy players, we take pride in our role as catalysts of transformation in the realm of racing."

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO - Ultraviolette, added, “The F99 Factory Racing Platform exemplifies our vision to lead the way in global EV innovation. We take pride in driving innovation in the world of racing, providing state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled riding experiences, whether it's on the track or the open road. Our entry into the European market marks an exhilarating milestone in our journey."

The Ultraviolette F99 electric racing platform gets a carbon fibre components, liquid-cooled motor with 120 bhp, and a higher top speed of 265 kmph

With respect to the Ultraviolette F99 factory racing platform, the electric race bike builds on the F77 adding a full fairing. The e-bike incorporates carbon fibre in the construction of its active aerodynamics including the panels and winglets. Moreover, the electric motor is now liquid-cooled on the F99 helps take the maximum output to 90 kW (120 bhp) with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 3 seconds. The top speed has significantly increased to 265 kmph.

The Ultraviolette F99 has an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and a low kerb weight of just 178 kg, which makes it easier to achieve high-performance numbers. The electric race bike platform was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo but the EICMA version gets further revisions in design and performance. Ultraviolette anticipates the global launch of the F99 commercially by 2025. The platform can enable an advanced electric racing program in the future. Ultraviolette is currently speaking to European distributors to make their electric bikes easily accessible to customers in Europe.

First Published Date: