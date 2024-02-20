Ultraviolette unveils electric superbike concept designed by students

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker, Ultraviolette Automotive has taken the wraps off a new electric superbike design project created by students. Ultraviolette has partnered with Mantra Academy, a design institute based in Bengaluru, and the students from the academy revealed the Concept Electric Superbike - 2030, a full-scale clay model.

The move marks Ultraviolette’s first partnership with a design institute. The company said that the project aimed to drive innovation towards the future of electric performance and allow automotive students to translate their learnings into a real-life model.

(L-R) Mantra Academy design students with Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO - Ultraviolette

The electric superbike concept designed by the students at Mantra Academy is christened ‘Apex-21’ and envisioned the electric motorcycle for 2030. The concept brings together the world of aviation and racing, in line with the design philosophy followed by Ultraviolette with its products. The Apex-21 electric superbike concept’s lines are defined by aerodynamics, boosted with the sporty stance. The design showcases several advanced technologies including magnetic suspension systems, active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension for superlative handling and an advanced interface for enhanced rider experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO - Ultraviolette, said, “Design serves as a cornerstone for Ultraviolette, and our commitment lies in nurturing the next wave of automotive designers who will redefine the future of mobility. Through this partnership, our goal was to bridge the gap between academia and the automotive industry, through a dynamic, project-driven curriculum led by Ultraviolette design experts. We believe that this association is the first step in the right direction towards creating a community of future-oriented designers who will be pivotal in transforming the global mobility industry."

JK Maravan. Co-founder - Mantra Academy, said, “We are thrilled with the collaboration with Ultraviolette and are confident that this outcome will further enhance the quality and relevance of automotive design education in India. The comprehensive mentorship provided by Ultraviolette has unlocked skills essential for success in today's dynamic automotive landscape. Our 9-month program at Mantra Academy focused on delivering forward-thinking, industry-oriented knowledge through an accelerated curriculum, has been amplified by the partnership. By granting students access to world-class facilities and mentorship, this collaboration has ensured they are well-prepared to excel in the automotive industry."

As part of the partnership, Ultraviolette provided hands-on exposure to the latest tools and technologies used in the design and development of performance electric two-wheelers. The partnership will also open more doors for the students at Mantra Academy, who will be provided with the opportunity to engage with Ultraviolette's projects offering apprenticeship and post-program employment. The move aims to help design students build core skills and fast-track their careers in the industry.

