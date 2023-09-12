HT Auto
2023 KTM 390 Duke launched in India: 5 things to know

People have been eagerly waiting for the new Dukes generation to launch in the Indian market. Well, it finally happened on 11th September, KTM launched the 390 Duke and 250 Duke in India. The 390 Duke is a motorcycle that went through a lot of upgrades when compared to the outgoing generation. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 390 Duke.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM
Visually, the 390 Duke looks more aggressive with new body panels and lighting elements, The tank shrouds are now larger and so are the radiator covers. The headlamp unit and the tail lamp are also new.  It wil be sold in two colours - Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. 
2023 KTM 390 Duke: Muscular design

The 390 Duke has always been a slim motorcycle with an aggressive design. However, with the new generation, the 390 Duke looks more muscular because of the new headlamp and fuel tank design. There are larger tank extensions. Moreover, the side-slung exhaust has been redesigned and it is now an under-belly unit.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Upgraded engine

KTM has increased the engine displacement from 373 cc to 399 cc. It is still a single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. However, it now puts out 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: New chassis and wheels

The frame on the 390 Duke has been updated. It now has an all-new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well. Apart from this, the new wheels are lighter and have fewer spokes. They are derived from the RC 390.

Also Read : KTM India launches 250 Duke with new equipment, priced at 2.39 lakh

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Features

In terms of features, the 390 Duke now features a new 5-inch TFT screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity, music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. KTM is also offering cruise control, SuperMoto ABS, speed limiter, self-cancelling turn indicators, quickshifter, riding modes and a new Track mode.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Price and bookings

KTM has opened the bookings for the 390 Duke at a token amount of 4,500. The 390 Duke is priced at 3.11 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST
