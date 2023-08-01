Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW G 310 R comes with 313 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 39.44 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of G 310 R starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW G 310 R sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
313 cc
39.44 kmpl
34 PS @ 9250 rpm
