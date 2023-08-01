HT Auto
BMW G 310 R Specifications

BMW G 310 R starting price is Rs. 2,50,000 in India. BMW G 310 R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW G 310 R Specs

BMW G 310 R comes with 313 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 39.44 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 ...Read More

BMW G 310 R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
345 kg
Fuel Reserve
1 L
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Load Capacity
181 kg
Length
2005 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
849 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
8.01s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.57m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.21s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
5.25s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.29s
Highway Mileage
39.44 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
44.69m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
29.43m
City Mileage
32.46 kmpl
Top Speed
143 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1
Displacement
313 cc
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bath
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubrication
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Tubular space frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, Ø 41 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Electric throttle Ride by Wire,
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 308 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance-Free

BMW G 310 R News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
The leaked patent image reveals a battery, motor and controller mounted within the G 310 R's frame, which could spawn BMW's entry electric motorcycle in the future
Is BMW working on an electric G 310 R? Leaked patents suggest so
12 Apr 2023
The K300 R and K300 N are based on the same trellis frame chassis and share the same liquid-cooled engine.&nbsp;
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
15 Sept 2022
The new 2022 BMW G 310 R rivals to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke. &nbsp;
KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at 2.70 lakh
15 Jul 2022
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India.&nbsp;
BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy
24 Jun 2022
View all
 

BMW G 310 R Variants & Price List

BMW G 310 R price starts at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW G 310 R comes in 1 variants. BMW G 310 R top variant price is ₹ 2.5 Lakhs.

STD
2.5 Lakhs*
313 cc
39.44 kmpl
34 PS @ 9250 rpm
