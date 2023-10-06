Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 310 Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 310 starting price is Rs. 2,42,990 in India. TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 312.0 cc engine. TVS Apache RTR 310 mileage is 31.0 kmpl.
2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 310 Specs

TVS Apache RTR 310 comes with 312.12 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 310 starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Fury Yellow
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1991 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Height
1154 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
831 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17 Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
330 Km
Max Speed
150 Kmph
Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Hybrid with Trellis and cast frames, split chassis
Front Suspension
USD fork 41 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Solid Die cast Aluminium swing arm directly hinged monoshox, pre-load adjustable
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Wired Connectivity
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
0-2sec (Speed in Km/h) - 45.6, Throttle control - Electronic throttle control (ETC), GTT-Glide Through Technology, Voice Assist, Digi Docs, Crash Alert, GoPro Control, Smart Helmet Connectivity, Race Telemetry
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
0.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Apache RTR 310 News

TVS is offering two kits with the Apache RTR 310. There is Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit.
TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries and test rides to begin soon. Check out details
6 Oct 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes on the heels of the TVS Apache RTR 310, challenging
2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and specification comparison
12 Sept 2023
TVS Apache RTR 310 shares its underpinnings with the Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310 launched: 5 things to know
9 Sept 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched with several segment-first features including a climate control seat, cruise control, cornering traction control and more
TVS Apache RTR 310 naked sport launched, priced from 2.43 lakh. Will rival KTM 390 Duke
6 Sept 2023
The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched on September 6, 2023
TVS Apache RTR 310 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
5 Sept 2023
 TVS Apache RTR 310 News

TVS Apache RTR 310 Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.43 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RTR 310 top variant price is ₹ 2.64 Lakhs.

Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
2.43 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
Arsenal Black
2.58 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
Fury Yellow
2.64 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

