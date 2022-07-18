TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 34.45 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of Apache RR 310 starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RR 310 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less