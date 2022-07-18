HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications

TVS Apache RR 310 starting price is Rs. 2,45,000 in India. TVS Apache RR 310 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
TVS Apache RR 310 Specs

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 34.45 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 ...Read More

TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications and Features

ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2001 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
786 mm
Tyre Brand
Michelin Road 5
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Quarter Mile
15.46 s @ 135.44 kmph
Highway Mileage
34.45 kmpl
City Mileage
33.1 kmpl
Top Speed
160 kmph
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.17s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.90 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.8s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.07s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.93s
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.09 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.44 mm
Max Power
Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1
Displacement
312.2 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassis
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Track,Road,Sports,Urban
ABS
Dual Channel
Navigation
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5” TFT colored display
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Apache RR 310 News

BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 come sharing same chassis and engine along with many other components, but there are distinctiveness.
What makes New BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310
18 Jul 2022
The TVS Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike comes out to be a significantly modified motorcycle compared to the standard model sold to regular customers.
Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 crosses 201 km/hr at race circuit in Malaysia
3 Jun 2022
The 2021 Apache RR 310 is also offered as the first TVS product for the company’s new personalisation and customisation platform called TVS Built To Order.
India-made TVS Apache RR 310 launched in the Philippines
11 Dec 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS Apache RR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.45 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RR 310 comes in 1 variants. TVS Apache RR 310 top variant price is ₹ 2.45 Lakhs.

