Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications

Bajaj Dominar 400 starting price is Rs. 1,91,751 in India. Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Bajaj Dominar 400 Specs

Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with 373.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 34.00 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. ...Read More

Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
337 kg
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Height
1112 mm
Width
836 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.1s
Highway Mileage
34.00 kmpl
City Mileage
26.50 kmpl
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12 : 1
Displacement
373.3 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
89 mm
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 43 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Twin Barrel Exhaust
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

