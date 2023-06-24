Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with 373.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 34.00 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of Dominar 400 starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Dominar 400 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Dominar 400 price starts at ₹ 1.92 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Dominar 400 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Dominar 400 top variant price is ₹ 1.92 Lakhs.
₹1.92 Lakhs*
373.3 cc
34.00 kmpl
40 PS @ 8800 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price