Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with 373.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 34.00 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of Dominar 400 starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Dominar 400 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less