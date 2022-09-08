HT Auto
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison

Bajaj Dominar 400 now comes ready for touring whereas the Honda CB300F is oriented more towards city use. Both the motorcycles are priced closely.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 20:40 PM
Honda recently launched their new CB400F naked street motorcycle in the Indian market. It will be sold through their BigWing dealerships. One of the rivals to the CB300F is the Bajaj Dominar 400. Some people might say that both motorcycles belong to different segments but both of them are priced quite close. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CB300F: Looks

The CB300F looks like a proper naked street fighter. It has got an angry looking LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds and a slim rear section. The Dominar 400 looks bulky with its fuel tank, thick forks and a LED headlamp. It also comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CB300F: Specs

The CB300F comes with a 293 cc, oil-cooled engine with a SOHC setup. It produces 24.2 hp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The Dominar 400 gets a 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC setup. it produces 40 hp of max power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CB300F: Hardware

Bajaj is using a perimeter frame for the Dominar 400. The frame is suspended by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

The CB300F uses a diamond-type frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

On the other Dominar 400 gets a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The Dominar 400 might have a better frame and a powerful engine, whereas the CB300F has a significant advantage in its weight. It weighs just 153 kgs whereas the Dominar 400 has a kerb weight of 193 kgs.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Honda CB300F: Price

Bajaj has priced the Dominar 400 at 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Honda CB300F starts at 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 20:27 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Dominar 400 Honda Honda CB300F
