Honda CB300F Price:

Honda CB300F is priced at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda CB300F?

The Honda CB300F is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda CB300F colour options?

Honda CB300F comes in three colour options: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F comes in petrol engine options, comes with 293.52 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F rivals are Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme 250R, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Bajaj Dominar 250.

What is the mileage of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).