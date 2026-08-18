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HONDA CB300F

₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Honda CB300F Price:

Honda CB300F is priced at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda CB300F?

The Honda CB300F is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda CB300F colour options?

Honda CB300F comes in three colour options: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F comes in petrol engine options, comes with 293.52 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F rivals are Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme 250R, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Bajaj Dominar 250.

What is the mileage of Honda CB300F?

Honda CB300F comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

Honda CB300F Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    293.52 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    24.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    25.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    153 kg
View All CB300F SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB300F Variants

Honda CB300F price starts at ₹ 1.55 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
CB300F STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
293.52 cc
160 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda CB300F Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Aug 2026
Choosing the right Insured Declared Value (IDV) ensures accurate vehicle coverage, affecting claim settlements for theft or total loss.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The Bajaj Avenger and various Kawasaki models offer comfortable, reliable cruising experiences for touring enthusiasts, each with unique features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
India's two-wheeler market set a record with 21.42 million sales in FY26, driven by rural demand and stability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Honda has removed the CB300F and its flex-fuel variant from its India website, likely indicating discontinuation due to weak demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector sees record April sales but risks instability from the escalating Middle East conflict, facing potential disruptions ahead.Read Full Story

Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

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Honda CB300F comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F image
Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.6104
293.52 cc24.4 PS25.6 NmSports Bikes153 kg2084 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
4.523
184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloyCB300FVSHornet 2.0
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.599
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyCB300FVSNX200
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300FVSKarizma XMR
Hero Xtreme 250RHero Xtreme 250R imageRs. 1.66 LakhsOnwards
4.33
249.03 cc30 PS25 NmSports Bikes167.7 kg2023 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300FVSXtreme 250R
Bajaj Pulsar N250Bajaj Pulsar N250 imageRs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
4.4115
249 cc24.5 PS21.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes164 kg-DiscDisc-CB300FVSPulsar N250
Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.6107
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes139 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB300FVSFZ-X

Honda CB300F Images

Honda CB300F Image 1
Honda CB300F Image 2
Honda CB300F Image 3
Honda CB300F Image 4
Honda CB300F Image 5
Honda CB300F Image 6

Honda CB300F Colours

Honda CB300F is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Sports Red
Mat Marvel Blue Metallic
Mat Axis Grey Metallic
Sports red

Honda CB300F Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
CB300FvsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
CB300FvsNX200
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
CB300FvsKarizma XMR
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.66 Lakhs
CB300FvsXtreme 250R
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 Lakhs
CB300FvsPulsar N250
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 Lakhs
CB300FvsDominar 250

Honda CB300F User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Honda CB300F User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the bike's sporty design, performance, and features but note issues with lighting, rear suspension, pillion comfort, and ground clearance over speed bumps.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty look
  • check circle iconTop speed of 153 km/h
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features
  • check circle iconAffordable pricing

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLighting can be improved
  • warning iconRear suspension stiffness
  • warning iconPillion seat comfort
  • warning iconFrame design could be refined
  • warning iconLow ground clearance with pillion
Perfect urban streetfighter
Acceleration is instant for city overtakes. Riding ergonomics don't cause any strain. Modern cluster design looks smart.
By: Lakshmi Devi (Jun 24, 2026)
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Smooth cruiser bike
Slipper clutch feels unbelievably light. Gear box clicks into place cleanly. High speed cruising feels extremely plant.
By: Praveen Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
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Mixed urban review
Underbelly ground clearance is low, scrapes bottom easily when crossing large speed bumps with a pillion passenger onboard. Digital fuel gauge fluctuates incorrectly when parked on side stand. Clutch lever is smooth but lacks adjustable reach.
By: Srikanth Goud (Jun 24, 2026)
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Ultimate street weapon
Pure raw power at this price point. Handling is unbelievably quick. Design looks very aggressive and sporty.
By: Nageshwar Rao (Jun 24, 2026)
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Best daily commuter
Mileage is stellar at 36kmpl. Low weight makes parking a complete breeze. Traction control saved me multiple times.
By: Jyothi Reddy (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Honda CB300F Related News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 20: Honda CB300F launched, MG ZS EV price hiked, Kia EV6 offer
21 Oct 2024
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex fuel motorcycle category
20 Oct 2024
There are no changes to the flex-fuel version of the CB300F.
Flex-fuel powered Honda CB300F showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
1 Feb 2024
View all
 Honda CB300F Related News

Honda CB300F Specifications and Features

Max Power24.4
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque25.6 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage30 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine293.52 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed160 kmph
View all CB300F specs and features

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