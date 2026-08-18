Honda CB300F Key Specs
- Engine293.52 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power24.4 ps
- Speed160 kmph
- Max Torque25.6 Nm
- Kerb Weight153 kg
Honda CB300F is priced at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Honda CB300F is available in 1 variant - STD.
Honda CB300F comes in three colour options: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic.
Honda CB300F comes in petrol engine options, comes with 293.52 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Honda CB300F rivals are Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda NX200, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme 250R, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Bajaj Dominar 250.
Honda CB300F comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda CB300F
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|293.52 cc
|24.4 PS
|25.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|153 kg
|2084 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300FVSHornet 2.0
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300FVSNX200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300FVSKarizma XMR
|Hero Xtreme 250R
|Rs. 1.66 LakhsOnwards
|249.03 cc
|30 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|167.7 kg
|2023 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300FVSXtreme 250R
|Bajaj Pulsar N250
|Rs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|24.5 PS
|21.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|164 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|CB300FVSPulsar N250
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB300FVSFZ-X
Honda CB300F is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike's sporty design, performance, and features but note issues with lighting, rear suspension, pillion comfort, and ground clearance over speed bumps.
|Max Power
|24.4
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|25.6 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|293.52 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
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