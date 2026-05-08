In 2026 Honda CB300F or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
CB300F vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|27.9 PS PS