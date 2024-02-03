In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. Pulsar N250 vs CB300F Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Cb300f Brand Bajaj Honda Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.7 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 293.52 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 24.4 PS