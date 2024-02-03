Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Honda CB300F

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Pulsar N250 vs CB300F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Cb300f
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc293.52 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS24.4 PS
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,95,150
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,70,001
RTO
11,45913,600
Insurance
9,75611,549
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4464,194
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

