2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of the motorcycle
Honda two-wheeler has recently launched its CB300F flex fuel motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle, according to Honda is designed for environmentally conscious riders who want to do their part in moving toward a greener nation. Listed below are the key highlights of the two-wheeler to help you get a better overall understanding of what it offers.
The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is the country's first 300cc motorcycle equipped with a flex-fuel engine. It supports ethanol blends up to E85 (85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent gasoline), giving more fuel efficiency and reducing pollutants. With this, it also adheres to India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program.
The engine of the CB300F is a 300 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with fuel injection. It makes 24.5 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch ensuring smoother upshifts and downshifts. The engine is cooled through an oil-cooling setup.
The bike comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with 5 levels of adjustable brightness. It gets the basic information display for the rider such as a speedometer, tachometer, gear position, a clock and two trip meters. Additionally, it gets an Intelligent Ethanol Indicator, which alerts riders when ethanol levels exceed the E85 limit making sure the engine performance is always in check.
The motorbike gets a twin disc-brake setup with dual-channel ABS. The front disc measures 276mm and the rear is 220mm. It also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which is a system that detects rear-wheel spin and electronically reduces engine torque to ensure proper traction and stabilise the vehicle. The front suspension setup features upside-down forks with a golden anodised finish and a 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock. For better visibility at night, the bike also comes with a front LED headlamp, LED turn signals and LED tail lights.
The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is priced at ₹1,70,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). The motorcycle is available in two colour variants including a Sports Red and a Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Bookings are open at Honda BigWing dealerships, with deliveries expected from the last week of October 2024.
