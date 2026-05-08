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Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 May 2026, 13:33 pm
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  • Honda has removed the CB300F and its flex-fuel version from its India website, ending the company’s only E85-compatible motorcycle.

Honda CB300F
Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda CB300F
Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
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Honda has quietly taken the CB300F and its flex-fuel variant off its India website, pointing to a likely discontinuation of the model. The move is a surprise because the bike was the company’s only flex-fuel motorcycle in the country and had recently become one of the more affordable 300cc options after a price cut linked to lower GST on bikes under 350cc.

The bike was notable for its E85 compatibility, allowing it to run on a blend of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. That made it one of the more forward-looking motorcycles in Honda’s line-up, even if it was not a segment leader in outright performance or feature count.

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The decision also narrows Honda’s entry into the premium motorcycle space. The brand now appears to be focusing more on its 350cc range. Models like the Honda CB350, Honda H'ness and the Honda CB350 RS are the only ones currently bridging the gap between its commuter motorcycles and larger-capacity models.

Also Read : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales grow 4.7 per cent in April 2026

Why it likely happened

The most likely reason behind the move is weak demand. The CB300F never became a strong seller, despite offering a sensible package for daily use. Honda has found it difficult to establish a firm footing in the 200+cc space, where established rivals already have a strong presence and wider appeal.

A revival in updated form cannot be completely ruled out, but that looks less likely for now. However, the bike’s disappearance without a formal announcement points more toward an exit than a temporary pause.

Also Read : Honda BigWing rolls out Summer Service Camp with discounts on maintenance

What the bike offered

The Honda CB300F was not designed to grab attention with aggressive styling or class-leading numbers. Instead, it focused on smoothness, ease of use and reliability. It used a 293.52cc engine that delivered 24 bhp and 25.6 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Equipment included dual-channel ABS, USD front forks, all-LED lighting and a USB charging port. Before the GST revision, it was priced at around 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). After the tax change, its ex-showroom price fell to 1.55 lakh, placing it close to the Honda Hornet and making it one of the most accessible 300cc motorcycles in India.

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First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 13:33 pm IST
TAGS: honda honda cb300f cb300f cb300f flex fuel honda cb300f flex fuel

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