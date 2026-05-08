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Honda CB300F vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB300F vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f R15 v4
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc155 cc
Power24.4 PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Top View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L11 L
Length
2084 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1325 mm
Height
1075 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm815 mm
Width
765 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0671,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,73,050
RTO
12,42713,844
Insurance
11,30211,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8484,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
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The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
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