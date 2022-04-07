HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs R15 V4

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Yamaha R15 V4

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
BS6
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Racing Blue
₹1.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Wet, Multi DiscWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Torque
18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,9601,99,924
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,5461,74,800
RTO
11,69414,274
Insurance
9,66510,850
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5244,297

