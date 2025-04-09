In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS