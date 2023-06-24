HT Auto
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?

KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?

The 390 Duke is known for delivering exhilarating performance ever since it was first launched in the Indian market. KTM has a partnership with Bajaj Auto because of which Bajaj was able to take the 390 Duke's engine and use them in their new motorcycle which came out to be Bajaj Dominar 400. Despite using the same engine there are several differences between the two motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the 390 Duke and Dominar 400.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2023, 13:25 PM
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.

KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Looks

The 390 Duke has always been an aggressive-looking streetfighter. It has sharp creases and the orange accents make it immediately recognizable as a KTM. The Dominar 400 looks like a muscular power cruiser. It gets a hunkered-down design with a low headlamp and a muscular fuel tank.

KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Specs

Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. In the KTM, the engine belts out 42. 90 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. On the other hand, in the Dominar 400, the engine produces 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine on KTM is tuned to produce most of its power at its top-end as it is a performance-oriented motorcycle whereas on the Dominar, the engine is tuned to produce more mid-range so that it can cruise easily without much stress. Moreover, Bajaj is using their Triple Spark technology.

Also Read : 2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know

KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Features

In terms of features, the 390 Duke comes with SuperMoto ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT screen, quickshifter and a ride-by-wire throttle. Being a touring machine, the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with hand guards, a windshield, a rear luggage rack, a USB port, a bash plate and two digital instrument clusters. In terms of lighting, both motorcycles get all LED lighting.

Both motorcycles are offered in just two colour schemes.
Both motorcycles are offered in just two colour schemes.
Both motorcycles are offered in just two colour schemes.
Both motorcycles are offered in just two colour schemes.

KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price

The 390 Duke is priced at 2.97 lakh whereas the Dominar 400 costs 2.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Dominar 400 390 Duke Bajaj Bajaj Auto Dominar 400 KTM KTM India 390 Duke

