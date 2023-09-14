Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

KTM 250 Duke Specifications

KTM 250 Duke starting price is Rs. 2,39,000 in India. KTM 250 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 248.8 cc engine.
2.39 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

KTM 250 Duke Specs

KTM 250 Duke comes with 248.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 250 Duke starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Duke sits in the ...Read More

KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Saddle Height
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis Frame
Rear Suspension
Preload adjustable.
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 250 Duke Alternatives

KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.96 Lakhs
Check latest offers
200 Duke Specs
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.92 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Dominar 400 Specs
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Perak Specs
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350

Triumph Bonneville 350

1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Check Bonneville 350 details
View similar Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Roadster Specs

KTM 250 Duke News

The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison
14 Sept 2023
The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
13 Sept 2023
The new third-generation KTM 250 Duke gets ride-by-wire and quick shifter as standard equipment.
KTM India launches 250 Duke with new equipment, priced at 2.39 lakh
11 Sept 2023
KTM has made some small changes to the engine so that it is now Euro 5.2 compliant
KTM 250 Duke launched globally: 5 things to know
26 Aug 2023
Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition is based on KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo.
Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition with 177 bhp unveiled: Check what's special
29 Sept 2023
View all
 KTM 250 Duke News

KTM 250 Duke Variants & Price List

KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.39 Lakhs.

STD
2.39 Lakhs*
248.8 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

1.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.63 Lakhs
Check latest offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N150

1.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details