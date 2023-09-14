Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM 250 Duke comes with 248.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 250 Duke starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.39 Lakhs.
₹2.39 Lakhs*
248.8 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price