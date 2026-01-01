|Engine
|250 cc
The 250 Duke STD, is listed at ₹2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 250 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 250 Duke STD is available in 4 colour options: Athletic Blue, Ebony Black, Electric Orange, Metallic Silver.
The 250 Duke STD is powered by a 250 cc engine.
In the 250 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer 250 priced between ₹1.82 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs.
The 250 Duke STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.