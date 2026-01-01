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250 DukePriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 250 Duke Front Right View
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KTM 250 Duke Right View
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KTM 250 Duke Left View
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KTM 250 Duke Rear Left View
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KTM 250 Duke Disc View
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KTM 250 Duke Engine View
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KTM 250 Duke STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KTM 250 Duke Key Specs
Engine250 cc
View all 250 Duke specs and features

250 Duke STD

250 Duke STD Prices

The 250 Duke STD, is listed at ₹2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

250 Duke STD Mileage

All variants of the 250 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

250 Duke STD Colours

The 250 Duke STD is available in 4 colour options: Athletic Blue, Ebony Black, Electric Orange, Metallic Silver.

250 Duke STD Engine and Transmission

The 250 Duke STD is powered by a 250 cc engine.

250 Duke STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 250 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer 250 priced between ₹1.82 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs.

250 Duke STD Specs & Features

The 250 Duke STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

KTM 250 Duke STD Price

250 Duke STD

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,400
RTO
17,922
Insurance
10,326
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,648
EMI@5,280/mo
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KTM 250 Duke STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
480 km
Max Speed
148 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Gear
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Split-Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch, LCD
KTM 250 Duke STD EMI
EMI4,752 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,21,083
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,21,083
Interest Amount
64,033
Payable Amount
2,85,116

KTM 250 Duke Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
250 DukevsKarizma XMR
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs Onwards
250 DukevsGixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
250 DukevsGixxer SF 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
250 DukevsVitpilen 250
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
+7
250 DukevsR15 V4

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