KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM
  Apart from the new colour, KTM has not made any changes to the motorcycle.
KTM 250 Duke
The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
KTM 250 Duke
KTM India has launched the 250 Duke in a new colour scheme. The official name of the colour is not yet revealed but it is very similar to the Atlantic Blue colour scheme of the 390 Duke. The two-wheeler manufacturer announced the new colour scheme on its social media. We are not expecting the motorcycle to get any price hike for the new colour scheme. The 250 Duke is priced at 2.40 lakh ex-showroom.

The new colour scheme gets a dark blue shade on the front fenders, headlamp shroud, top section of the fuel tank, side panels and fuel tank extensions. The alloy wheels are finished in KTM's iconic orange colour scheme just like they are on Ceramic White colour. But the frame is finished in black, again just like the Ceramic White colour scheme. Apart from the new colour scheme and Ceramic White, KTM sells the 250 Duke in Electronic Orange.

There are no other changes to the 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 249 cc, liquid-cooled engine that has been developed from the ground-up. It puts out 30.57 bhp which is 1 bhp higher and the engine produces a torque output of 25 Nm which is 1 Nm more than the previous engine that was a reworked 373 cc engine from the 390 Duke. The airbox on the new 250 Duke is larger than before which has helped in improving the tractability of the engine which was one of the biggest gripes with the previous engine.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?

KTM is using 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front and a 10-step pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The suspension setup is on the firmer side to favour handling instead of comfort. Braking on the motorcycle is done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer which is switchable for the rear wheel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2024, 11:28 AM IST
