Yamaha R15 V4 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 60.56 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of R15 V4 starts at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha R15 V4 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less