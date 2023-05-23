HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Yamaha R15 V4 Specifications

Yamaha R15 V4 starting price is Rs. 1,74,800 in India. Yamaha R15 V4 is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Yamaha R15 V4 Specs

Yamaha R15 V4 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 60.56 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of R15 V4 starts at ...Read More

Yamaha R15 V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
M MotoGP Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Deltabox
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
725 mm
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.25s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.08s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.35m
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.49s
Highway Mileage
60.56 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.70m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
53.96m
City Mileage
55.20 kmpl
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Compression Ratio
11.6 : 1
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc
Peak Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Riding Modes
Track,Street
Charging Point
Optional
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Quick Shifter
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha R15 V4 Alternatives

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check latest offers
R15 V4 vs Ronin
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check XSR155 details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
R15 V4 vs W175
Bajaj Pulsar F250

Bajaj Pulsar F250

1.41 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
R15 V4 vs Pulsar F250
Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs
Check latest offers
R15 V4 vs XPulse 200 4...

Yamaha R15 V4 News

The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
KTM RC 200 and the Yamaha R15 are great motorcycle for people who want to improve their skills.
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared
3 Sept 2022
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
11 May 2022
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change with the latest update.&nbsp;
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 receives third price hike since launch
5 Apr 2022
View all
 

Yamaha R15 V4 Variants & Price List

Yamaha R15 V4 price starts at ₹ 1.75 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha R15 V4 comes in 5 variants. Yamaha R15 V4 top variant price is ₹ 1.87 Lakhs.

Racing Blue
1.75 Lakhs*
155 cc
60.56 kmpl
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dark Knight
1.76 Lakhs*
155 cc
60.56 kmpl
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Metallic Red
1.76 Lakhs*
155 cc
60.56 kmpl
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M
1.85 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M MotoGP Edition
1.87 Lakhs*
155 cc
60.56 kmpl
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Yamaha Bikes

Trending Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details