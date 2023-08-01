HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 starting price is Rs. 1,43,750 in India. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.44 - 1.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes with 199.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar RS200 starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sits in the

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specifications and Features

ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
1999 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
166 kg
Height
1114 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2:1
Displacement
199.5 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 price starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 top variant price is ₹ 1.44 Lakhs.

