Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes with 199.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar RS200 starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 price starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 top variant price is ₹ 1.44 Lakhs.
₹1.44 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price