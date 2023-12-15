Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS

6/19
1.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Pulsar RS200 ABS Latest Updates

The price of Pulsar RS200 ABS (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ABS is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Pass

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 1999 mm
  • Max Power: 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS Price

    ABS
    ₹1.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    199.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,57,184
    RTO
    12,905
    Insurance
    10,019
    Accessories Charges
    2,140
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,82,248
    EMI@3,917/mo
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    157 mm
    Length
    1999 mm
    Wheelbase
    1345 mm
    Kerb Weight
    166 kg
    Height
    1114 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
    Max Torque
    18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.2:1
    Displacement
    199.5 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic with anti-friction bush
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS EMI
    EMI3,525 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,64,023
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,64,023
    Interest Amount
    47,507
    Payable Amount
    2,11,530

