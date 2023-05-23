HT Auto
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh

Yamaha Motor India has launched the YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight edition in the country priced at 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition offers a new colour option on the popular motorcycle bringing the matte black and gold paint scheme to the motorcycle. The gold highlights are particularly notable and extend to the alloy wheels, Yamaha and R15 branding, and the USD front forks.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2023, 16:33 PM
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition arrives at a more affordable price point than the red paint option that retails at 1.86 lakh. Meanwhile, it’s about 1,000 more expensive than the red shade that’s priced at 1.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Barring the new paint scheme, the R15 V4 remains the same on the mechanical front carrying forward all the hardware.

The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets no mechanical changes and continues with the same setup
Power comes from the 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike also comes with full-LED lighting with a projector lens headlamp, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

The Yamaha R15 V4 remains one of the most delectable motorcycles in the segment. It competes against the KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and the like. The R15 V4 will also face competition soon from the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 that’s expected to arrive in the 1.5-1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. The latter is expected to go on sale later this year.

First Published Date: 23 May 2023, 16:32 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha R15 V4 Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition Yamaha R15 Yamaha Motor India
