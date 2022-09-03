KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared

KTM RC 200 and Yamaha YZF R15 V4 have been immediate rivals to each other. Both motorcycles are great for people who want to enter professional racing.

KTM and Yamaha have been competing with their RC 200 and YZF R15 for quite some time now. Both the motorcycles were updated last year and are for people who want to get into professional racing or at least want to have a taste of it. Both these motorcycles have clip-on handlebars, committed riding position, full fairing and sporty looks. Here, we have a comparison between the Yamaha R15 V4 and KTM RC200.

KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Looks

With the update, both motorcycles received some major cosmetic upgrades over their previous generations. KTM says that their new range of RC motorcycles is inspired by their MotoGP motorcycles. Some people like the design of the new RCs and some clearly hate it. The R15 V4 looks like a smaller version of the YZF R7. How the R15 V4 looks depend on whether the person opts for the standard version or the R15M. The R15M is offered with 3d logos, a grey heat shield for the exhaust, a premium seat, brake calipers finished in gold, a swingarm finished in grey and top caps for the forks.

KTM offers the RC 200 in two colour options. There is Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. On the other hand, the R15 V4 is offered in five colour options. There is Metallic Red, Dark Knight, Racing Blue, Mettalic Grey and Monster Energy Edition.

KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Features

The R15 V4 comes with a digital instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connectivity. So, the instrument cluster can also show SMS and Call alerts. Yamaha is also offering traction control, a slipper clutch and a quickshifter with the R15 V4. The RC 200 also gets a digital instrument cluster, it is a larger unit than the one on the R15 V4. However, it misses out on other features.

KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Specs

The RC 200 comes with a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 25 Ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The R15 V4 uses the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine that gets VVA or Variable Valve Actuation. It produces 18.4 Ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price

KTM RC 200 is priced at ₹2.13 lakh whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 has priced at ₹1.78 lakh and the R15 M starts at ₹1.88 lakh. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

