Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition has been sold out in India.The R15 V4 MotoGP edition has been taken down from the company's website and bookings have also been stopped completely.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 08:09 AM
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition has been sold out in India. The model has also been taken down from the company's website and bookings have been stopped completely. While the company has officially confirmed that the model isn't on sale in the country anymore, it did not reveal exactly how many units of the model were retailed. 

(Also Read: Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world)

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of 1,82,800. What made it special was the use of a YZR-M1-inspired exterior paint livery with decals of Monster Energy and ENEOS logos. However, the updates on the bike were limited just to the styling alone. 

The feature list on the bike included a single-pod headlight with twin-LED DRLs, full-fairing, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and a side-slung exhaust, identical to the regular model. At the heart of the bike sat a BS 6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is known to churn out 18.1bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

While the company might have shelved the MotoGP edition, it is still offering the YZF-R15 V4 World GP 60th Anniversary edition in our market. This specific trim comes with aesthetic updates including Yamaha’s iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme with golden alloy wheels, the brand’s factory race bike tuning fork emblem, black levers and, special badging on the fuel tank.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 08:08 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India. Yamaha Motor India Yamaha R15 R15 Monster Energy
