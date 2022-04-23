Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world

After being showcased at several international events, the Yamaha E01 electric scooter is now progressing further into the testing stage. The EV has been confirmed to be tested in Malaysia along with Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia. According to reports, the Proof of Concept (PoC) planner for the Yamaha E01 Yasushi Nomura said the electric scooter will also be tested in Europe and Japan. Yamaha Japan has planned to conduct the testing in Europe on highway equivalent roads and will get temperate climatic conditions while in Malaysia the Yamaha E01 electric scooter will be exposed to tropical conditions.

Concerns such as travel range, charging process, and charging time of the Yamaha E01 will be addressed in the testing. The Yamaha E01 will be similar in size and seating layout to Yamaha NMax. The E01 will sport a 4.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that will power an electric motor that will deliver 8.1 kW at 5,000 rpm and 30.2 Nm of torque at 1,950 rpm.

It has been designed keeping in mind urban mobility. The electric scooter will give a range of up to 100 km and a top speed of 100 kmph. The Yamaha E01 electric scooter will come in three power modes as well as reverse mode.

Reports suggest that there will be three charging options for the new electric scooter which will depend on the environment in which the scooter is based with the charging socket being proprietary to Yamaha. A normal charger using a wall charger can be used for domestic purposes, a fast charger will charge the electric scooter in an hour up to 80 per cent and portable using a 110 to 240 Volt AC supply that has been designed to carry with the E01, giving a 14 hour charge time will also be offered.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India has recently showcased a pair of electric scooters in the form of the new Neo's and the E01 to its dealer partners. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee the launch of any of the scooters in the country, it does hint that the company is exploring prospects of battery-powered two-wheelers in the Indian market. (More details here)

