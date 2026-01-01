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R15 V4PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha R15 V4 Front Right View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Front Left View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Front View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Left View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Rear Left View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Rear Right View
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Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha R15 V4 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
View all R15 V4 specs and features

R15 V4 Metallic Red

R15 V4 Metallic Red Prices

The R15 V4 Metallic Red, is listed at ₹1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R15 V4 Metallic Red Mileage

All variants of the R15 V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R15 V4 Metallic Red Colours

The R15 V4 Metallic Red is available in 12 colour options: Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, Metallic Red, Black Metallic X, Vivid Magenta Metallic, Carbon Fiber, Dark Knight, Intensity White, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, White Metallic, Monster Energy Yamaha Motogp Edition.

R15 V4 Metallic Red Engine and Transmission

The R15 V4 Metallic Red is powered by a 155 cc engine.

R15 V4 Metallic Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R15 V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs.

R15 V4 Metallic Red Specs & Features

The R15 V4 Metallic Red has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red Price

R15 V4 Metallic Red

₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,73,050
RTO
13,844
Insurance
11,600
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,98,494
EMI@4,266/mo
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Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
725 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
495 km
Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red EMI
EMI3,840 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,78,644
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,78,644
Interest Amount
51,741
Payable Amount
2,30,385

Yamaha R15 V4 other Variants

R15 V4 Intensity White Without Quickshifter

₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,73,050
RTO
13,844
Insurance
11,600
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,98,494
EMI@4,266/mo
Add to Compare
Close

R15 V4 Metallic Black

₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,73,050
RTO
13,844
Insurance
11,600
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,98,494
EMI@4,266/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Dark Knight

₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,73,950
RTO
13,916
Insurance
11,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,99,481
EMI@4,288/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Vivid Magenta Metallic

₹2.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,019
RTO
15,422
Insurance
15,029
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,470
EMI@4,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 MotoGP Edition

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,76,050
RTO
14,084
Insurance
11,650
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,01,784
EMI@4,337/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Intensity White With Quickshifter

₹2.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,700
RTO
14,216
Insurance
11,678
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,594
EMI@4,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Matte White Pearl

₹2.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,700
RTO
14,216
Insurance
11,678
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,594
EMI@4,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Racing Blue

₹2.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,700
RTO
14,216
Insurance
11,678
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,594
EMI@4,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Metallic Grey

₹2.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,88,130
RTO
15,050
Insurance
11,854
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,15,034
EMI@4,622/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 M MotoGP Edition

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,630
RTO
15,170
Insurance
11,879
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,679
EMI@4,657/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R15 V4 Icon Performance

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,340
RTO
15,867
Insurance
12,025
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,232
EMI@4,863/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha R15 V4 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
R15 V4vsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
R15 V4vsNX200
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
R15 V4vsKarizma XMR
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
R15 V4vsFerrato Disruptor
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
+1
R15 V4vsMT 15 Version 2.0

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