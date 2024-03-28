RC 200 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of RC 200 GP Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity ofRC 200 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of RC 200 GP Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of GP Edition is 13.7 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Projector Headlights, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L
Max Power: 25 PS @ 10000 rpm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine