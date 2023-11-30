In 2023 KTM RC 200 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,In 2023 KTM RC 200 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour.
The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less