In 2026 KTM RC 200 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|KTM
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS