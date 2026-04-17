In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS