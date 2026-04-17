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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs RC 200

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc199.5 cc
Power40.6 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres13.7 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg160 kg
Height
800 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm25.8 PS
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
YesNo
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2142,14,721
RTO
17,75717,177
Insurance
12,20012,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0115,248
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

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RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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