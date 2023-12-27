Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
BS6
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DC-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12 : 1-
Displacement
373.3 cc452 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FILiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,9203,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
2,07,3992,69,000
RTO
16,65121,520
Insurance
17,73022,059
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2426,718

Royal Enfield Himalayannull | Petrol | Manual2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Dominar 400null | Petrol | Manual1.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Latest News

    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 will be based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the new-gen Himalayan (Image used for representational purpose)
    Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?
    24 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450X Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
