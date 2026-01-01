|Engine
|312.12 cc
The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter, is listed at ₹2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter is available in 4 colour options: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Sepang Blue, Arsenal Black.
The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.