Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter Latest Updates
Apache RTR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.Apache RTR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter is 11 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch and specs like: