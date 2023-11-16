Saved Articles

HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter

TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter

2.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.12 cc
View all Apache RTR 310 specs and features

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter Latest Updates

Apache RTR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 1991 mm
  • Max Power: 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter Price

    Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
    ₹2.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.12 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,42,990
    RTO
    19,439
    Insurance
    12,776
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,75,205
    EMI@5,915/mo
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Length
    1991 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1358 mm
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Height
    1154 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    831 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17 Rear :-150/60-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    330 Km
    Max Speed
    150 Kmph
    Max Power
    35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    312.12 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    80 mm
    Chassis
    Hybrid with Trellis and cast frames, split chassis
    Front Suspension
    USD fork 41 mm diameter
    Rear Suspension
    Solid Die cast Aluminium swing arm directly hinged monoshox, pre-load adjustable
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Wired Connectivity
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    0-2sec (Speed in Km/h) - 45.6, Throttle control - Electronic throttle control (ETC), GTT-Glide Through Technology, Voice Assist, Digi Docs, Crash Alert, GoPro Control, Smart Helmet Connectivity, Race Telemetry
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    0.1 Kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter EMI
    EMI5,324 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,47,684
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,47,684
    Interest Amount
    71,738
    Payable Amount
    3,19,422

    TVS Apache RTR 310 other Variants

    Arsenal Black
    ₹2.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.12 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,57,990
    RTO
    20,639
    Insurance
    13,028
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,91,657
    EMI@6,269/mo
    Fury Yellow
    ₹2.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.12 cc
    View breakup

    TVS Apache RTR 310 Alternatives

    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.96 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 3... vs 200 Duke
    Jawa Perak

    Jawa Perak STD

    1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 3... vs Perak
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Gallant Grey

    1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 3... vs Roadster
    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

    Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Red Agate

    2 - 2.11 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 3... vs Mojo 300 BS6

