Apache RTR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs. Apache RTR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter is 11 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 11 L Length: 1991 mm Max Power: 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine ...Read MoreRead Less